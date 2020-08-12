San Diego County Bicycle Coalition

San Diego County Bicycle Coalition Kicks Off Semi-Virtual Scavenger Hunt

Participants will ride, walk, skate, and scoot around visiting points of interest, shops, sharing photos and completing mini-challenges

By Nicole Gomez

NBCUniversal, Inc.

A semi-virtual scavenger hunt hosted by the San Diego County Bicycle Coalition kicked off in City Heights Wednesday morning, as a way to encourage residents to explore their city in an active way while keeping in mind COVID-19 safety practices.

It begins Aug. 12 and runs through Aug. 30.

The Bicycle Coalition wanted to space it out over three weeks so that people could take their time and not crowd locations and make it easier to social distance during this pandemic.

So how does it work? First, you need to download the Scavify app and search "Better by Bike." There you'll find a list of tasks to complete located in the Mid-City area.

Participants will ride, walk, skate, and scoot around visiting points of interest, shops, sharing photos and completing mini-challenges.

Local

San Diego County Jun 27

Latest Coronavirus Impacts: Reported Cases Drop Below 200 For 1st Time in Nearly 2 Months

car theft 2 hours ago

How You can Stay Safe as More Car Break-ins are Reported

You get points for every task completed.

The more tasks you complete, the higher the chances you have of winning prizes, which support local businesses that may be struggling during the shutdown.

Throughout the three-week-long event, participants will be encouraged to abide by CDC guidelines by wearing masks.

Tasks and challenges will all be solo or with your household with limited person-to-person interaction.

The bicycle coalition says the challenge promotes staying active and seeing new things in your neighborhood.

"It gets people thinking about the place they live in and seeing it in a new way," said Sylvie Froncek, Programs Director, San Diego County Bicycle Coalition. "And when you slow down, do you see so much more and feel way more connected with your community."

Some of the prizes include gift cards, food, and clothing items.

For more information, click here.

This article tagged under:

San Diego County Bicycle CoalitioncoronavirusSemi-Virtual Scavenger Hunt
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight SportsWrap California U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Investigations Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us