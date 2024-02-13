San Diego County begins to provide temporary shelter to victims three weeks after flood

San Diego County has started providing housing to people displaced by the Jan. 22 flooding with up to 30 days of temporary lodging, it was announced Monday.

According to the county, the first people transitioning are in two categories: Those already placed into short-term hotel rooms where supporting funding is now running out and those who have not been in hotels and may now need temporary lodging.

Placements started over the weekend and will continue through the week, in partnership with several nonprofit organizations. Through surveys and in-person visits to one of the county's local assistance centers, many of these people were identified for emergency housing. Follow-up contacts will continue through the week to understand their current needs.

People who were displaced by the Jan. 22 flooding and have not filled out the survey or visited a local assistance center can call 211 to apply for emergency lodging. New applications will be accepted through Feb. 23.

When people submit a new application by calling 211, an operator will ask for information such as the location of their flooded home, pets, household size and medical needs that require accommodations. That information will be submitted to the county.

Due to the expected initial workload, there is no option to check on an application. Everyone who applies will be contacted, even if they were determined to be ineligible, according to county officials.

San Diego County expects this program will provide temporary lodging for hundreds of households. No precise estimate is available.

The funding for the emergency housing is from a $10 million flood relief program unanimously approved Jan. 30 by the San Diego County Board of Supervisors.