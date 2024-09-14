Water contact closures, advisories listed for these San Diego County beaches

Several San Diego County beaches are closed to swimmers and surfers Saturday because of high bacteria levels, according to county health officials.
⛔ Water contact closures issued for these San Diego County beaches
Water contact closures have been issued for the following locations due to bacteria levels exceeding health standards:
- Imperial Beach Shorelines, ocean shoreline from the south end of Seacoast Drive to north of Carnation Avenue
- Tijuana Slough Shoreline, ocean shoreline from U.S./Mexico border, including Border Field State Park and the Tijuana Slough National Wildlife Refuge
⚠️ Water contact advisories issued for these San Diego County beaches
Additionally, water contact advisories were issued for the following locations due to bacteria levels exceeding health standards:
- La Jolla, Children's Pool
- San Diego Bay - Coronado, Glorietta Bay Park Shoreline
More information on water contamination in San Diego County can be found here.
👁️🗨️ Here's what the beach water management tiered system means
Following the border sewage crisis
