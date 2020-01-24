Ignite San Diego
Shining the spotlight on local businesses making an impact in your neighborhood
AirBnB

San Diego County Airbnb Hosts Earned $64M in Five 2019 Weekends

Big weekends for Airbnb guest arrivals in 2019 in America's Finest City included three in July

By Mariel Concepcion - SDBJ Staff

By Mariel Concepcion - SDBJ Staff

Airbnb
Shutterstock

The San Diego County Airbnb host community earned a combined $64 million in supplemental income from 161,600 guests for the five biggest weekends in 2019.

According to a press release, the five busiest weekends for Airbnb guest arrivals in San Diego in 2019 were July 26-28 ($13 million), July 19-21 ($14.2 million), July 5-7 ($13 million), Dec. 27-29 ($11.5 million) and July 12-14 ($12.4 million).

“2019 was another great year for Airbnb hosts in San Diego who continue to reap the economic benefits of home-sharing while offering affordable accommodations to visitors from around the world when hotels are at capacity,” said Laura Spanjian, Airbnb’s senior policy director. “Our host community brings important economic activity to every corner of the city and small businesses and entire communities benefit as a result.”

Local

Australia 1 hour ago

San Diego Zoo Turns Australia Day Into Weekend of Celebration

Sherman Heights 3 hours ago

Suspect in Sherman Heights Hit-and-Run of Father to Appear in Court

Since Airbnb was founded in 2008, hosts keep 97% of their earnings, which is over $65 billion to date.

The Business Journal is the premier business publication in San Diego. Every day online and each Monday in print, the Business Journal reports on how local business operate and why businesses leaders make the decisions they do. Every story is a dose of insight into how to run a better, more efficient, more profitable business.

This article tagged under:

AirBnBtravelSan Diego TourismSummer Travel
Local NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Breakfast Buzz Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Inspirational Teacher of the Month Traffic California U.S. & World Weather Investigations Videos Entertainment The Scene SoundDiego California Live SportsWrap
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us