San Diego County Activates Emergency Response As Oil Spill Moves Closer

The county is expected to host a news conference to discuss the county's response to the oil spill in Orange County at 3:30 p.m. The feed will be posted here.

Volunteers with the Southern California oil spill response are now working as far south as Oceanside after reports that tar balls have washed ashore near the Oceanside Pier, state officials said Thursday.

Lt. Christian Corbo, of the California Department of Fish and Wildlife's Office of Spill Prevention and Response (OSPR), said there are reports that tar balls have washed up ashore in Oceanside and have teams investigating the area.

In response, San Diego County's Office of Emergency Services said they will activate their emergency operations center to protect the region from the oil spill. A news conference was scheduled for Thursday afternoon to detail their efforts.

An Oceanside spokeswoman told NBC 7, "Oceanside is closely monitoring the impacts on our beaches, Harbor, and on wildlife. Our Emergency Operations Center is activated and continually working with commanding agencies and have response plans in place for any potential impacts."

OSPR officials said teams are also being sent to the Agua Hedionda Lagoon in Carlsbad and the Carlsbad Desalination Plant, which provides about 50 million gallons of drinking water a day to people in San Diego County, to protect those resources.

On Tuesday, a protective boom was deployed cordoning off the mouth of the Santa Margarita River near Camp Pendleton north of Oceanside.

Camp Pendleton sent NBC 7 the following statement:

"The U.S. Coast Guard established a unified command with multiple agencies to combat a major oil slick located offshore of Southern California. As of 1:00 pm PST, the oil has not reached the MCB Camp Pendleton shoreline, and as such the beaches remain open. As steadfast stewards of the environment and out of an abundance of caution, Camp Pendleton officials in coordination with the U.S. Coast Guard deployed two oil booms near the mouth of the Santa Margarita River on October 5, 2021."

One of the largest oil spills in recent history sent tens of thousands of gallons of oil from a leaking underwater pipeline into the Pacific Ocean over the weekend. Since hundreds of crew members and volunteers have been working to contain the spill.

Residents in Oceanside are being asked to not touch or pick up tar balls if they are spotted, they will be removed by a trained team.

The OES asked any San Diego County residents who see evidence of oil to contact 1-877-823-6926.

The California Department of Fish & Wildlife set up the Oiled Wildlife Care Network hotline, at 877-823-6926, for people to call if they see wildlife impacted by the oil.