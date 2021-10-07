San Diego County

San Diego County Activates Emergency Response As Oil Spill Moves Closer

Tens of thousands of gallons of oil leaked likely from an underwater pipeline off the coast of Huntington Beach over the weekend. So far, nearly 5,000 gallons have been recovered. Now, it's moving south

By NBC 7 Staff

The county is expected to host a news conference to discuss the county's response to the oil spill in Orange County at 3:30 p.m. The feed will be posted here.

Volunteers with the Southern California oil spill response are now working as far south as Oceanside after reports that tar balls have washed ashore near the Oceanside Pier, state officials said Thursday.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Lt. Christian Corbo, of the California Department of Fish and Wildlife's Office of Spill Prevention and Response (OSPR), said there are reports that tar balls have washed up ashore in Oceanside and have teams investigating the area.

In response, San Diego County's Office of Emergency Services said they will activate their emergency operations center to protect the region from the oil spill. A news conference was scheduled for Thursday afternoon to detail their efforts.

Local

San Diego County Oct 6

Latest Coronavirus Updates: 79.4% of Eligible San Diegans Are Fully Vaccinated

MCAS Miramar 12 mins ago

Suspicious Package at MCAS Miramar Post Office Deemed Safe

An Oceanside spokeswoman told NBC 7, "Oceanside is closely monitoring the impacts on our beaches, Harbor, and on wildlife. Our Emergency Operations Center is activated and continually working with commanding agencies and have response plans in place for any potential impacts."

OSPR officials said teams are also being sent to the Agua Hedionda Lagoon in Carlsbad and the Carlsbad Desalination Plant, which provides about 50 million gallons of drinking water a day to people in San Diego County, to protect those resources.

On Tuesday, a protective boom was deployed cordoning off the mouth of the Santa Margarita River near Camp Pendleton north of Oceanside.

Camp Pendleton sent NBC 7 the following statement:

"The U.S. Coast Guard established a unified command with multiple agencies to combat a major oil slick located offshore of Southern California. As of 1:00 pm PST, the oil has not reached the MCB Camp Pendleton shoreline, and as such the beaches remain open. As steadfast stewards of the environment and out of an abundance of caution, Camp Pendleton officials in coordination with the U.S. Coast Guard deployed two oil booms near the mouth of the Santa Margarita River on October 5, 2021."

One of the largest oil spills in recent history sent tens of thousands of gallons of oil from a leaking underwater pipeline into the Pacific Ocean over the weekend. Since hundreds of crew members and volunteers have been working to contain the spill.

What to Know About the Huntington Beach Oil Spill: Beaches, Wildlife and More

Residents in Oceanside are being asked to not touch or pick up tar balls if they are spotted, they will be removed by a trained team.

The OES asked any San Diego County residents who see evidence of oil to contact 1-877-823-6926.

California Oil Spill: How to Help

The California Department of Fish & Wildlife set up the Oiled Wildlife Care Network hotline, at 877-823-6926, for people to call if they see wildlife impacted by the oil. 

This article tagged under:

San Diego CountyOrange Countyoil spillEmergency Response
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us