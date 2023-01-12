San Diego Could Soon Get More High Rises and Granny Flats

The City of San Diego could soon be home to more high rise buildings and granny flats after City Council’s Land Use and Housing Committee voted 3-to-1 to pass a proposal that would redefine the areas near mass transit where high density housing can be built.

The current rule allows high density housing to be built within a half mile of mass transit, but the new proposal would extend that zone to 1 mile. The proposal would give incentives to developers to build that kind of housing.

City officials said it would increase the acreage of land eligible for these incentives for high rises by more than 5,000 acres, and increase the acreage of land eligible for incentives for granny flats by more than 4,600 acres.

More than 30 people came to City Hall or logged into the meeting to weigh in on both sides of the issue.

“The only way you’re going to solve a housing crisis is to eliminate the shortage and the only way to eliminate the shortage is to build as many homes as you can in the areas that makes the most sense. We believe this concept makes the most sense and that’s why we’re going to be supportive of it,” said Matt Adams, Vice President of the Building Industry Association of San Diego.

Many San Diegans, however, say extending the mass transit region to a 1-mile radius doesn't make sense.

Many San Diegans, however, say extending the mass transit region to a 1-mile radius doesn’t make sense.

“This is an accurate planning issue and if we say we want to have a Climate Action Plan be transit-oriented development, people are only going to take transit if they’re near transit. Putting people a mile away from transit, they might be able to get there but they’re not likely to go there,” said Geoff Hueter, Chair of Neighbors for a Better San Diego.

Mass transit regions allow developers to build an unlimited amount of extra units in their developments. The proposal will be heard by the entire City Council within the next month. If approved, it would go into effect 60 days later. The proposal is part of a package of more than 80 municipal code changes that city planning officials propose after an annual review of all land use ordinances.

Councilmember Joe LaCava from District 1 was the only councilmember on the Land Use and Housing Committee who voted against the proposal. In his comments he said he believed that this specific proposal should be considered on its own and not as part of the larger package.

