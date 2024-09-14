Big parking changes could be coming to San Diego's Convoy District

Big changes could be coming to parking in what is now a very popular and crowded Convoy District.

The San Diego City Council recently approved the formation of various parking districts across the city, and the Convoy District Partnership is expected to soon sign a contract that will allow it to manage parking in Kearny Mesa.

Parking lots in the Convoy District are often jampacked around lunch and dinner time.

"It's crowded. Circling the lots and streets just to find a little spot," one driver said.

But parking on and around Convoy could soon have a whole different look.

"We're looking at shared parking agreements, valet programs, a people mover, a whole bunch of options that a parking district can open the door to," Chris Cate with the Convoy District Partnership told NBC 7.

Cate says whether it's a shuttle service of parking meters, the plans will include a combination of free and paid parking with revenue raised reinvested into the Convoy community.

"Landscaping, beautification, people mover — all these things allow for more accessibility to the Convoy corridor that revenue will allow us to invest in that," Cate said. "We all love Little Italy. The things we see in Little Italy, that's the type of mentality we want to have placed on Convoy."

Leaders of the Convoy parking district will solicit input from local business owners and residents on possible parking solutions with all actions aimed at providing options for people to better enjoy the area's booming food, cultural and social scene.

"We want a better Convoy, reinvest in Convoy and provide a higher level of service to the people that enjoy Convoy," Cate said.