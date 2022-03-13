San Diego County

San Diego Continues to See Small Increase in Gas Prices

The smaller increases are the result of oil prices beginning to drop Wednesday after the United Arab Emirates announced it would increase oil production and "encourage other OPEC members to do the same"

By City News Service

In this photo illustration a man refuels his car
Getty Images

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose 1.6 cents Sunday to a record $5.763, one day after recording its smallest increase since Feb. 28, 1.3 cents.

The average price has risen 19 consecutive days, increasing $1.019, including by at least 10 cents six times between March 4 and Thursday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It is 43.6 cents more than one week ago, $1.055 higher than one month ago and $1.893 greater than one year ago.

The smaller increases are the result of oil prices beginning to drop Wednesday after the United Arab Emirates announced it would increase oil production and "encourage other OPEC members to do the same," said Doug Shupe, the Automobile Club of Southern California's corporate communications and programs manager.

MAP: Where to Find Cheap Gas in San Diego County

After rising to $127.98 on Tuesday, its highest amount since July 2008, the price of a barrel of Brent crude on the Intercontinental Exchange dropped $16.84 to $111.14 on Wednesday, its biggest decline in a day since April 2020, and to $109.33 on Thursday. It rose to $112.67 on Friday.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get San Diego’s latest First Alert Weather and breaking news.

Crude oil costs account for slightly more than half of the pump price, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. The rest of the price includes the other components of gasoline, production costs, distribution costs, overhead costs for all involved in the production, distribution and sales, taxes and carbon offset fees in California paid by the refineries.


Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Local

high-risk pregnancy 11 hours ago

Scripps Partners With San Ysidro Health to Provide Care, Services for High-Risk Pregnancy Patients

San Diego gas prices 12 hours ago

E-Scooter Ridership in San Diego Increases As Gas Prices Soar

Brent crude is the global oil benchmark, accounting for approximately 80% of the world's crude oil.

This article tagged under:

San Diego Countygas pricesgas
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us