San Diego congresswoman pushes bill to extend child care funding

U.S. Rep. Sara Jacobs (D-Calif.) is in San Diego this weekend promoting the Child Care Stabilization Act.

The 51st District Democrat is co-lead on this piece of legislation she is trying to get passed before the end of September.

So great to join with kids, parents, and providers today at the Toby Wells YMCA in Kearny Mesa to push for the Child Care Stabilization Act – so we can address the looming child care cliff, keep child care centers open, and ensure kids get the care they need. pic.twitter.com/Joxp9MRzKj — Congresswoman Sara Jacobs (@RepSaraJacobs) September 23, 2023

If children are our future, child care advocates would say they are our best investment.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Congress devoted $24 billion in emergency child care funding — and that money is about to run out.

“It helps our families be able to go to work. It helps make sure that our kids are able to have the best start to their life," Jacobs said. "We know that most child care providers are women and women of color, and so it helps support that workforce."

The congresswoman is asking fellow legislators to commit $16 billion more each year for the next five to child care.

The industry took a major hit over the pandemic, specifically in San Diego County.

YMCA representative Kim McDougal says that 500 child care centers in San Diego County closed in the first year of the pandemic.

Alexis Hawkins is one person who lost her child care business during the pandemic.

"Parents, they weren’t employed, so due to lack of employment, they couldn’t afford child care," the former child care provider said.

Both state and federal subsidies were made available, but Hawkins says she got little help.

“I heard of the child care assistance, but I couldn’t find it," she said. "I reached out everywhere. The only thing was assistance improving the structure of the building.”

McDougal says there were 3,400 child care homes and 980 child care centers in San Diego County. Still, the license capacity is enough to serve just 45% of families in need.

Providers are further challenged by San Diego’s high cost of living and business operating costs.

San Diego County's high number of military families is another group impacted by the lack of funding. Jacobs says the waitlist for on-base child care has 4,000 requests.

“If this funding expires, and our service members can’t get the child care they need, it becomes a national security issue," Jacobs said.

While other businesses managed to bounce back after the pandemic, the child care industry continues to struggle.

If passed, the money would be distributed to states in the form of block grants. Child care providers would apply based on their needs.

NBC 7's Nicole Gomez has more.