San Diego Company Tasked by President to Help Mass Produce Ventilators

The San Diego-based medical equipment company ResMed Inc. was among six manufacturers directed to facilitate the supply of materials needed to produce ventilators amid the coronavirus outbreak under an order issued Thursday by President Donald Trump.

The order came amid shortages of ventilators across the nation. Trump said the order would "remove obstacles in the supply chain'' and help the manufacturers "secure the supplies they need to build ventilators needed to save American lives.''

ResMed is "looking to double or triple the output of ventilators, and scale up ventilation mask production more than tenfold,'' CEO Mick Farrell said last week.

Trump issued an order under the Defense Production Act directing the

Department of Health and Human Services to facilitate the supply of materials

needed to produce ventilators.