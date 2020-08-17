fall 2020

San Diego Community College Students Return to Virtual Instruction for Fall Semester

While the majority of classes will be online, some with labs, for first responders and programs that require hands-on instruction will be held in person

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

NBC 5 News

Thousands of community college students in San Diego will have their first day of school Monday via distance learning due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The majority of classes offered at San Diego City, Mesa and Miramar colleges will be held virtually during the fall semester, with the exception of some. Classes with technical labs, for first responders and programs that require hands-on instruction will still be held in person with health orders in mind.

“We look forward to welcoming 60,000 students to our college programs and another 40,000 students to our adult education programs this year for a full range of instruction and support services despite the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic,” district Chancellor Constance Carroll said in a statement.

San Diego Community College District officials announced in May that they intend to hold classes online for the fall semester.

Last semester, the school district quickly converted more than 6,000 classes to online learning in March and instruction has been held virtually since then.

It is unclear if SDCCD’s Spring 2021 semester will be held online.

