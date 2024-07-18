San Diego Commission of Police Practices makes recommendations for changes to police pursuits

In the last five years, San Diego Police has initiated more than 1,000 vehicle pursuits across all its divisions. While some have ended with successful apprehensions, others have ended in tragedy.

Such was the case of a San Diego mother who lost two of her kids after a police pursuit ended with a fiery crash.

Since then, the San Diego Commission on Police Practices has been looking at ways to minimize the risk pursuits have on the safety of the public.

On Wednesday, CPP held a meeting to discuss the recommendations they are making to SDPD's pursuit policies.

In attendance, were Mason and Malakai's family, the 4 and 8-year-old boys who were killed last December as a result of a police pursuit. Members of the community were also present, supporting the recommendations and asking for more accountability.

“This family – they lost everything because two boys lost their lives," Tasha Williamson said.

Williamson is an advocate who has been with the family for some of their hardest moments.

“You can imagine what happens when someone is told and wakes up from a car crash that was as violent as that one that her children are not here and will never come back," she said.

Williamson said officers could have made different decisions during that pursuit that may have saved Mason's and Malakai's lives.

Now, the family is advocating for changes to police pursuit policies hoping to prevent future tragedies.

Under current policy, officers can initiate pursuits for minimal crimes, including infractions. Under the commission recommendations, the changes will better align SDPD with "nationwide best practices to improve officer and community safety."

The recommendations include initiating pursuits only when related to violent felonies. This change could drop the number of pursuits by 76%, according to department data given to the commission.

Other recommendations include supervisor oversight, a pursuit review board, and a new training and review process.

“We want to send our condolences to Mason and Malakai’s family," Gloria Tran, chair for the CPP said. “We hope that the recommendations are adopted by the police department and it would be a beautiful legacy for two beautiful children.”

A statement from SDPD about the changes reads in part, " SDPD is aware of the recommendations we are reviewing those recommendations and look forward to working collaboratively with the CPP.

Williamson said for Mason and Malakai's family, it's much more than policy changes.

“We want justice for the boys, we want justice for the family, and the family wants justice," Williamson said.

At Wednesday's meeting, some members of the community criticized the data provided in the report saying it was incomplete and it did not address the number of deaths caused by police pursuits.