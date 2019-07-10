Yippee-kayak, San Diego! Three of NBC’s biggest shows are taking over the Gaslamp District, proving once again you don’t need a coveted Comic-Con ticket to enjoy the convention.

The San Diego Convention Center couldn’t contain “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” “The Good Place,” and “Superstore,” so replicas of the sets will pop-up all over the pop culture weekend for fans to enjoy.

Fans can pre-register for the NBC Comedy experiences starting Wednesday, July 10 by visiting this website. The link will become live when tickets are available.

All three experiences will be open for fans from Thursday, July 18 to Sunday, July 21. Those who attend will receive a customized profile and wristband for the attractions.

Here's what to expect at all three experiences:

Are you a die-hard fan of the wacky and loveable NYPD crew? Well, Det. Jake Peralta and his friends are looking for new recruits in the new “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” experience.

Aspiring detectives will have to put their skills to the test and complete hilarious tasks in order to join the squad -- all while going through the show’s iconic office.

The pop-up precinct will be located in front of the Tin Fish Restaurant on Sixth Avenue.

*ding* The portal to the Interdimensional Hole of Pancakes will soon open to our world, and only the bravest fans will be able to visit the Neutral Zone’s IHOP.

Guests can enjoy a themed meal, casually experience the Time-Knife, and feel what it’s like for Michael to be truly powerless.

The pop-up pancake shop will be located in Maryjane’s Diner at the Hard Rock Hotel on Fifth Avenue (but watch out for niednagels!).

From the Good Place to Cloud 9 -- “Superstore” will bring a slice of St. Louis to the Gaslamp District.

A Cloud 9 Department Store will give superfans the chance to walk the aisles of their favorite big-box store.

The shopping center will offer exclusive content, photo opportunities, and a “customer service desk” with exclusive giveaways.

The department store will be located inside the Hard Rock Hotel main lobby on Fifth Avenue.

A Look Back: Comic-Con Costumes Over the Past Decade

And for those who beat the odds and obtained tickets for inside the convention center, NBC will host panels for each of the shows.

Superstore

Thursday, 5:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Indigo Ballroom, Hilton San Diego Bayfront

Attention, Cloud 9 shoppers! Universal Television brings NBC's hit workplace comedy Superstore to Comic-Con 2019. From the bright-eyed newbies and the seen-it-all veterans to the clueless seasonal hires, together the employees tackle the day-to-day grind of rabid bargain hunters and riot-causing sales, as well as the varied complex issues facing the American working class today. Join your fellow Cloud 9 employees for a Q&A session with the cast and producers: America Ferrera (Ugly Betty), Ben Feldman (Mad Men), Mark McKinney (Saturday Night Live), Lauren Ash (Super Fun Night), Colton Dunn (Parks and Recreation), Nico Santos (Crazy Rich Asians), Nichole Bloom (Shameless), Kaliko Kauahi (Raven's Home), and executive producers Justin Spitzer (The Office), Gabe Miller (The Office, The Mindy Project), and Jonathan Green (The Office, The Mindy Project).

NBC's The Good Place

Saturday, 12 p.m. - 12:50 p.m., Indigo Ballroom, Hilton San Diego Bayfront

From creator Michael Schur comes the critically acclaimed and unique comedy series about what makes a good person. Hear from the stars Ted Danson, Kristen Bell, William Jackson Harper, D'Arcy Carden and Manny Jacinto and executive producers Michael Schur and Drew Goddard for a forking great conversation.

A Look Back at SDCC 2018's 'The Good Place' Experience

NBC 7's Audra Stafford took a trip to 'The Good Place' outside San Diego Comic-Con in 2018. The activation was free and did not require a badge. This year, at the same location, NBC is bringing "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" to the Gaslamp Quarter. (Published 2 hours ago)

Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Saturday, 7:45 p.m. - 8:45 p.m., Room 6BCF

Come Join the Night Shift with the Nine-Nine! Universal Television brings NBC's hit comedy "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" to Comic-Con. The hilarious heroes of New York's funniest police precinct solve crimes like only they can — with tons of humor and the heart to match. Featuring Andy Samberg, Melissa Fumero, Terry Crews, Joe Lo Truglio, Dirk Blocker and Joel McKinnon Miller and executive producers Dan Goor and Luke Del Tredici.