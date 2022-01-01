San Diego Collects $1.5M in Fines For Illegal Handicapped Parking in 2021

A total of 3,480 citations were issued by police in 2021 for drivers parking in handicapped spaces without a placard, the city of San Diego said Saturday.

More than $1.5 million in fines was collected by the city, officials

said. Each citation cost $452.50.



Officers also issued 637 citations for the misuse of disabled placards last year, for a total of more than $500,000 in tickets, the city reported. Misuse citations cost $826.50.

The citations were issued by the San Diego Police Department's Parking Enforcement Unit.

"We really shouldn't have to say this, but please don't park in an accessible parking space without a disabled placard and don't use a placard that belongs to someone else,'' the city warned.