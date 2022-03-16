San Diego Cold Cases: 34 Years After Mom's Murder, Son Set to Get Justice

When Mark Beyer was just 2 years old, the toddler was found wandering around in his Santee apartment complex.

The reason the toddler was unaccompanied that day in 1988: His mother, Diane Dahn, had been murdered.

On Wednesday, the San Diego Sheriff's Department will announce details on how they say they solved the long cold cold case. (NBC 7 will livestream the news conference here, which is scheduled for noon — Ed.)

The body of the 29-year-old was found in May of 1988 when a colleague checked up on her after she failed to make it to work. Dahn had been stabbed to death, according to investigators.

While deputies have not yet announced specific details regarding their solving of the mystery, they did say in a news release that investigative genetic genealogy was at the heart of cracking the case.

It's not the first time that the local sheriff's department's homicide unit has used family-tree forensic DNA technology to solve cold cases, of course. In fact, deputies said, it's the fifth time local sleuths have used the scientific technique to find a suspect. In May of last year, for example, deputies announced the arrest of 68-year-old Jack Potter for the 2003 killing of his wife, Laurie Potter, whose legs were found in a Rancho San Diego apartment-complex dumpster. Investigators were unable to identify the remains until last year.

And Mark Beyer, whose mother would have recently celebrated her 63rd birthday? He's now in his mid-30s and will be on hand Wednesday in Kearny Mesa when deputies discuss the case.