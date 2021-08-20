San Diego Coast Guard to Debut New Point Loma Lighthouse with Ceremony

The San Diego Coast Guard is holding a rededication ceremony for the New Point Loma Lighthouse.

The light, which is over one hundred years old, will be revealed by the Coast Guard at 4 p.m., Aug. 20 at Cabrillo National Park.

This rededication recognizes the light station's service career and honors its history as a Coast Guard installation. The event was scheduled to take place last year, but was postponed due to COVID-19.

The lighthouse temporarily ran on a power system from April 2017 to March 2020, however, Coast Guard members have been renovating the lighthouse for approximately three years, spending over $2 million to restore the navigational aid.

San Diego officials and leaders who will be present at the ceremony include: Mayor Todd Gloria, U.S. Rep. Scott Peters, the Eleventh Coast Guard District Commander Rear Admiral Brian K. Penoyer, Capt. Timothy J. Barelli, the Coast Guard Sector San Diego commander, and Superintendent of the National Park Service Cabrillo National Monument Andrea Compton.

The light was first lit in March 1891 and the ceremony coincides with the fourth anniversary of San Diego becoming a Coast Guard city.