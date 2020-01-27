San Diego Coast Guard Teams Up with Scripps Institute of Oceanography

Patrolling the vast Pacific Ocean is tough for the Coat Guard to do all alone. That's why they're teaming up with Scripps Institute of Oceanography to develop better technologies to help them search the seas.

There was a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of the new Blue Technology Center of Expertise at the Scripps Ranch campus on Friday.

The center will will provide opportunities for rapid identification and integration of new blue technologies into current Coast Guard capabilities. These technologies will help the Coast Guard with search and rescue missions, emergency responses, law enforcement, marine inspections and investigations.