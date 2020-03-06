San Diego Co. Arcturus Lands Up to $10M for Potential Coronavirus Vaccine

San Diego-based Arcturus Therapeutics has received a grant of up to $10 million to develop a vaccine for the deadly strain of coronavirus known as COVID-19.

The company joins Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Moderna and others in working on vaccines, which if successful could take a year to reach the wider public, experts say.

The Singapore Economic Development Board, which awarded the grant, would get a cut of vaccine sales outside of Singapore, according to a regulatory filing.

Arcturus said its vaccine could be effective at lower doses than other RNA-based medicines, reducing the time and cost to vaccinate large populations. The company did not provide a timeline of when its program might begin clinical testing in humans.

COVID-19 cases stand at 97,800 globally, with 3,347 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

To fight the virus, Arcturus said its technology self-replicates RNA to produce critical proteins. The company received part of the grant upfront, with the full $10 million dependent on development milestones.

Arcturus is working with the Duke-NUS Medical School, a partnership between Duke University School of Medicine and the National University of Singapore.

