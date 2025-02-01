San Diego city crews to begin road resurfacing in Otay Mesa in February

City crews will begin work Saturday on slurry seal street repairs and resurfacing in Otay Mesa.

According to the city, slurry seal is used to prevent the deterioration of streets -- vital to improving the overall condition of San Diego's roads. It reduces the need for a more costly asphalt overlay and reconstruction for badly deteriorated streets.

Slurry seal is often completed in phases over several days or weeks. Multiple slurry seal projects are happening across the city simultaneously and are often coupled with other facility updates to increase safety and mobility for all modes of transportation.

The latest work will be completed, weather permitting, throughout February.

Some of the roads to be resurfaced include: Progressive Avenue, Kerns Street, La Media Road, Avenida Costa Del Sol, Beyer Boulevard, and Palm Avenue.

Streets are selected for resurfacing through a pavement management system that helps determine when to schedule streets and what treatment to use. Each street segment is assigned a Pavement Condition Index score based on the pavement's overall condition.

Residents can view a map of past, current and future street repair in their neighborhood by visiting the city's interactive StreetsSD map at streets.sandiego.gov.