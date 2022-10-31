San Diego City Council Votes to Declare Housing A Human Right

The San Diego City Council on Monday voted to request the City Attorney’s Office to prepare a resolution to declare housing as a human right in the city.

The council voted unanimously with District 5 Councilmember Vivian Moreno absent.

“Do we want the city to be OK with suffering and indignities occurring on our streets, or do we want to be a city that is willing to go on the record that everyone deserves a roof over their heads and we will do all it takes to bring that belief into reality?” said Council President Sean Elo-Rivera (District 9).

Elo-Rivera says the declaration demonstrates a commitment to solving the housing crisis and an effort to hold the city accountable for its actions.

While some housing advocates view the move as mostly symbolic, it’s seen as a positive attempt to address the city’s growing homeless crisis.

“Quite frankly, it’s the job of government now to work with affordable housing developers and housing developers to make it easier, faster and less expensive to build the housing that we need,” said John Brady with Lived Experiences, a group that advises homeless and housing advocacy agencies.

During the council discussion on the issue, some residents sat in the council chambers holding signs that read “Housing Is A Human Right,” and “Protect Our Tenants.” More than 40 speakers addressed the council in person and via an online audio feed.

But while there was overwhelming support for the declaration, some homeless advocates say it doesn’t go far enough.

Several speakers say the city needs to put an end to what it calls the "criminalization" of the homeless, pointing directly at recent police sweeps of encampments.

At least three property owners and managers also spoke out in disagreement.

“Housing as a human right shouldn’t mean free housing,” said one caller.

The issue calls attention to a clear divide between tenants and property owners, a discussion compounded by the expiration of the city’s eviction moratorium in September.

“They’re protecting their own interest and housing is a human right, so we can’t have it where everything is favorable for profit, we need to make sure tenants are protected,” said Rafael Bautista with the housing advocacy group San Diego Tenants United.