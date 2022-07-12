San Diego City Council Unanimously Approves Water Rate Hike to Start 2023

The San Diego City Council unanimously approved the city’s second water rate hike in two years on Tuesday.

In May, the San Diego County Water Authority proposed increasing its rates by about 5% for treated water and nearly 4% for untreated water, citing inflation, increased energy costs and rate hikes set by the Southern California Metropolitan Water District

The city has said it would not pass on more than 3% of cost increases to customers.

Last fall, the city council approved a 3% rate hike to cover a "pass-through" charge from the Water Authority. That first hike took effect at the beginning of 2022, and come January 2023, the latest hike will take effect.

San Diego imports as much as 90% of its water and the bulk of it is purchased from the Water Authority.