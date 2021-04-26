San Diego City Council to Vote on Police Oversight Committee

The San Diego City Council will hold a special virtual meeting on Monday to discuss a resident-supported ordinance that would create a new police oversight committee.

During the 2020 election cycle, roughly 75% of San Diego voters supported Measure B, which called for the creation of a new independent commission to investigate “officer involved shootings and in-custody deaths, and other significant incidents.” The independent body would investigate shootings involving officers, in-custody deaths and other matters.

This new Commission on Police Practices would have the power to subpoena evidence but would not have the authority to press charges or discipline officers.

San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria’s proposed $4.6 billion budget would allot $1.14 million to the commission to cover full-time salaries for five employees and an Executive Director.

City councilmembers will make a major vote to formalize the ordinance on Monday.