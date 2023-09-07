San Diego City Council to decide on year-round closure of sea lion popping areas in La Jolla

To protect both wildlife and the hundreds of thousands of people who visit the sea lion pupping at Point La Jolla, the California Coastal Commission recommends closing the area year-round.

By most accounts, the closest competition to a La Jolla Coast sunset is the wildlife that bathes in its warmth.

"It’s the quintessential part of La Jolla is having the seals, the bird," visitor Brooke Larson said.

Larson lives locally and decided this is where she wanted to spend her birthday with friends.

“We’re grateful just to be able to walk out here and see this environment," La Jolla resident Tu Vu said.

Vu and his girlfriend Ruby Jimenez live just across the street. They check on the sea lions daily.

"They deserve the respect and the safe distance from humans. Just as we deserve space to put our homes around our neighbors," Jimenez said.

When push came to shove, the Coastal Commission decided that we are the visitors. Boomer Beach and Point La Jolla bluffs belong to the animals.

We love to see the little ones but from a safe distance," Jimenez said.

During last year’s pupping season when the area was closed like it is now, there were no reports of negative interactions between people and wildlife, according to the Coastal Commission. Once it reopened it was a much different story.

Despite lifeguard orders, a snorkeler seen in video could not resist the opportunity to pet a sleeping pup. This interaction went viral. In another incident recorded and posted online, a little girl was spotted throwing something at a sunbathing sea lion.

"It’s, one, dangerous. So scary for both the animal and the people," Larson said.

"We don’t want to harm them, you don’t want to get too close," Vu added.

If San Diego City Council approves the year-round closure, visitors would have the same limited access to the area between the Children's Pool and La Jolla Cove. There would be additional signage and park rangers monitoring the area and the steps to Boomer Beach would be permanently closed.

"Some people might be upset because they won’t be able to access the beach but as long as they are safe and they’re OK, we’re OK, Vu said.

La Jolla is a destination for tourists and locals alike. The experience may change, but is it enough to turn people away?

"Tourism is never going to stop," Jimenez said. "It's never going to slow down. The beach is enough to bring people here. The animals are a perk.”

The San Diego City Council is expected to consider revising its current closure dates for that area at its Sept. 18 meeting. If approved, the year-round ordinance would likely take effect in November.