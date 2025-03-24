San Diego City Council to consider grocery pricing transparency ordinance

The San Diego City Council on Monday will consider an ordinance that would ban grocery stores from offering digital-only deals and make offers available via paper coupons upon request.

The ordinance, which would be the first of its kind in the nation if passed, is intended to help those who might not have the access or knowledge to use digital coupons. Many grocery stores offer deals through phone apps or otherwise online only.

"This becomes problematic when such discounts or coupons are offered only through digital means because it disadvantages those in the digital divide, or those who do not have ready access to or comfort with computers and the internet," a city statement reads. "This often includes seniors, low-income households, and nonnative English speakers, and often these populations are most impacted by higher food costs."

Proposed by City Councilman Sean Elo-Rivera and supported by Councilwoman Marni von Wilpert, the Grocery Pricing Transparency Ordinance is similar to proposals under consideration in New Jersey, Washington, Illinois and Massachusetts.

Citing an AARP article, Elo-Rivera's office noted that 25% of older adults lack internet connectivity and 39% do not have a mobile phone according to Pew Research. As a result, "many older consumers are missing out on these deals. That's made worse in the current high inflationary environment, with prices soaring for everything from food to gasoline," the article reads.

Before the council considers the ordinance at 2 p.m. Monday, Elo-Rivera and von Wilpert will explain at a news conference "why this law is essential to stopping corporate pricing tricks that drive up costs for everyday consumers and ensuring that every San Diegan has fair access to grocery discounts."

"This ordinance is about fairness, transparency, and stopping corporate schemes that squeeze consumers for more money," Elo-Rivera said. "If a discount is available digitally, it should be available to everyone -- period."