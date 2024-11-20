San Diego City Council inks deal for city-employee discounts for higher ed

The San Diego City Council Tuesday approved agreements with several local higher education institutions to allow city employees new opportunities for career growth and development.

National University, San Diego College of Continuing Education, UC San Diego Division of Extended Studies, and the UCSD Rady School of Management are the city's new partners for employee education for a five-year term, offering free and discounted tuition, along with education scholarships.

"We are fortunate to be able to offer these new educational partnerships to the city's workforce through our Corporate Partnership Program," said Christina Bibler, San Diego's director of the economic development department. "After seeking city employee feedback on existing education and professional development barriers, the city crafted a partnership response to create diverse pathways for growth and workforce development.

"After months of coordination, we were able to negotiate these four new partners to meet employee needs in alignment with our economic development strategy."

In a survey involving more than 12,000 employees, 48% of respondents said they were interested in pursuing professional certification or achieving a college degree.

"The city strives to create a culture of learning and to provide pathways for career growth and development for every employee," said Julie Rasco, human resources department director. "Engaging in education partnerships through the Education Partners contract will aid us in removing potential barriers to further progress in that direction and to support all employees' immediate and long-term career goals."

According to the city, National University will continue its 10-year partnership in which employees can receive a 25% discount on tuition for associate and bachelor's degrees and 15% off doctoral programs.

The partnerships announced Tuesday include 10%-15% off UCSD extension programs and five fellowships annually to the Rady School. Scholarships will be available for National University and UCSD extension programs each year.

San Diego College of Continuing Education will offer free tuition to city employees.

"As a college dedicated to adult education and workforce development, we offer no-cost courses in diverse areas such as project management, business, information technology, healthcare, and more, available across seven locations and online," said Tina M. King, president of SDCCE. "Our goal is to provide ample opportunities that enhance morale, productivity, and professional growth for city of San Diego employees."

The partnerships come at no cost to the city and will be available immediately.