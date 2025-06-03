San Diego clears path for parking changes like Sunday paid parking, surge pricing

The San Diego City Council Monday approved a package of changes to the municipal code intended to improve management of on-street parking and increase parking rates.

Monday's action does not immediately change the fee schedule but does allow future increases.

The package will allow the city to charge more during high-traffic times or during special events and to charge for parking on Sundays.

The package is the culmination of more than a year of work.

In July 2024, the Sustainability and Mobility Department contracted with Fehr & Peers, a traffic engineering and transportation planning consulting firm, which performed a "detailed analysis and prepared a series of parking management recommendations, outlining the measures needed for an effective and efficient parking management framework in the city," according to a city statement.

According to the city, staff will be required to consult with, and provide solutions for, residents who rely on regulated street parking due to a lack of off-street solutions before parking meter enforcement expands to Sundays.

Plans to implement recommendations for management of city-owned parking lots and facilities are still in development.

San Diego is also updating fees for valet parking permit applications and permits for blocking parking spaces during construction.

Additionally, the management of Community Parking Districts will also be changed with the intent of changing how parking meter funds are spent by those districts.

Parking meter revenues are limited by law to specific areas and uses. They "must be reinvested to benefit parking and mobility-related needs within the meter zone where they were collected," the city statement said.