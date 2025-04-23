San Diego City Council approves Mobility Master Plan to create sustainable transportation system

The San Diego City Council has approved its first Mobility Master Plan, intended to create a more equitable and sustainable transportation system throughout the city, and it is available for public review on Wednesday.

It also promotes safe street designs that will help decrease pedestrian and bicyclist injuries and deaths, in line with the city's Vision Zero plan.

"This Mobility Master Plan is a major step toward making our streets safer while protecting our environment," said Councilman Stephen Whitburn, chair of the council's Active Transportation and Infrastructure Committee. "It lays out a strategy to improve climate-friendly transportation and help prevent traffic-related fatalities and serious injuries.

"This plan moves us closer to a city where everyone can walk, bike, and use transit easily and safely."

The plan, two years in the making, encourages ways to get around the city without driving a personal vehicle with the intention of reducing congestion and pollution.

It includes "community profiles," giving a more in-depth look at areas of the city that the plan focuses on. More than 300 mobility projects and 15 mobility programs are represented in the plan.

"The Mobility Master Plan represents an important step toward a more coordinated approach to achieving a transportation system that is well-connected, sustainable, and enjoyable for all San Diegans," said City Planning Director Heidi Vonblum. "By prioritizing safe, equitable, and climate-friendly transportation solutions where they are needed the most, we can best ensure that every resident -- regardless of income or where they live -- has safe and enjoyable ways to get around."

The first draft was released to the public in October 2023, and a revised draft was released in October 2024, following community input.

The Mobility Master Plan can be viewed on the city's website.