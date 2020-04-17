San Diego City College to Distribute 500 Laptops and WiFi Devices

Hundreds of laptops and WiFi devices will be handed out to San Diego City College students on Friday to help students succeed during online-only classes brought upon by the coronavirus pandemic.

The distribution is a big relief for 500 students who have been struggling with the transition to online-only classes since campuses shut down.

An empty @sdcitycollege..but about 500 students will be picking up laptops and WiFi devices today! These students have been struggling to get their work done since the college transitioned to online-only classes. Tun in for a live report at 6:50 on @nbcsandiego #NBC7 pic.twitter.com/A8UasujWi0 — Lauren Coronado (@LaurenmCoronado) April 17, 2020

The devices were funded by Costco co-founder and City College alumnus, Jim Sinegal, and the San Diego City College Foundation.



K-12 and/or higher education students are also eligible for free internet access from Charter Communications. The company is offering free spectrum broadband and WiFi access for 60 days.

The distribution will begin at noon at the downtown campus.