San Diego City College to Distribute 500 Laptops and WiFi Devices

The distribution is aimed to help SDCC students transition to online-only classes

By Lauren Coronado

Hundreds of laptops and WiFi devices will be handed out to San Diego City College students on Friday to help students succeed during online-only classes brought upon by the coronavirus pandemic.

The distribution is a big relief for 500 students who have been struggling with the transition to online-only classes since campuses shut down.

The devices were funded by Costco co-founder and City College alumnus, Jim Sinegal, and the San Diego City College Foundation.

K-12 and/or higher education students are also eligible for free internet access from Charter Communications. The company is offering free spectrum broadband and WiFi access for 60 days.

The distribution will begin at noon at the downtown campus.

