San Diego City College Receives Grant for Student Homeless and Housing Program

San Diego City College was awarded a $1.8 million grant to help homeless and housing-insecure students find a home, the school announced Tuesday.

The grant is funded through a $9 million College Homeless and Housing Insecure Pilot Program that aims to find housing and support rehousing efforts for community college students, according to San Diego City College.

“This grant will be critical in allowing us to work closely with community organizations and nonprofits in launching new initiatives and building upon others to reduce homelessness and housing insecurity among students,” said San Diego City College President Ricky Shabazz.

San Diego City College was the only grant recipient in San Diego County and one of 14 campuses statewide most in need and best able to implement the program, the school said.

A Hope Center #RealCollege survey found that 21 percent of students at the college said they did not have a stable place to live and 69 percent have been housing insecure within the past month. The numbers have risen since last year's findings.

San Diego City College has many programs that help struggling students, including hosting a bi-monthly food distribution in collaboration with Feeding San Diego; Fantastique, a clothing resale store; and the Student Health Center, which offers medical and mental health care.

“Students today are finding it really hard to get by. We’re doing everything we can to help them with basic needs. Our future depends on us getting this right,” said Health Clinic Director Dotti Cordell.

San Diego City College is part of the San Diego Community College District established in 1914. The college located in the downtown area serves more than 17,000 students and offers 200 majors and degrees.