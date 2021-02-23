San Diego CIF Sets Dates for Some Sports to Resume Practices

The San Diego section of the California Interscholastic Federation, the governing body for high school sports in the state, has circled dates for when some prep sports can resume practices.

The CIF designated Friday, Feb. 26, as the first practice day for football, and boys and girls soccer. On March 13, baseball, softball, and boys and girls lacrosse can return to the practice field. And starting April 17, boys and girls water polo can hit the pool.

After a long time-out due to the pandemic, thousands of San Diego area athletes can return to sports this week.

"Last Friday’s ruling does not impact the Section's previously adopted 2020-2021 Seasons of Sports approved by our San Diego Section Board of Managers on August 14, 2020," the San Diego CIF said.

Last week a San Diego judge ruled all youth sports can resume as long as they follow the same COVID-19 protocols as professional and collegiate sports in the county.

Schools will have to implement weekly COVID-19 testing and other safety protocols. The CIF said it is concerned that schools lacking financial resources won't be able to comply with the requirements of the order while other schools can. The San Diego section said it is trying to come up with ways to ensure equity for all schools and student-athletes, and said it will notify schools of any protocols that need to be put in place.