San Diego Churches Making Adjustments for Ash Wednesday Due to Pandemic

Under the guidance of the Vatican and Catholic Diocese of San Diego, Ash Wednesday will look a bit different this year in America’s Finest City due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Typically, parishioners are able to receive ashes on their forehead, usually placed by a priest’s thumb to mark a day of repentance.

This year, however, the Catholic Diocese of San Diego released COVID-19 safety protocols for San Diego parishes, which includes priests using a Q-tip to administer the ashes for each parishioner. As for the Vatican, priests are encouraged to offer the ashes with a contactless motion by sprinkling them on the top of parishioners’ heads.

People attending mass for Ash Wednesday are still welcomed to line up for the sacred offering, but are urged to maintain social distance. Some places of worship, however, announced they will forgo the ashes entirely.

“We don’t want to put anyone in danger,” said Father Patrick Mulcahy of the Mary Star of the Sea Parish in La Jolla. “Over a year of doing this, we’ve set up protocols that are really common sense and embraced by the people, and I feel the people that come feel very safe in what we’re doing and tomorrow will be no different.”

Although the California Supreme Court stated that places of worship can offer indoor services at 25% of a building’s capacity, some mass services on Wednesday will still be available outside.

Father Mulcahy said the La Jolla church is working to get speakers outside for elderly parishioners who want to enjoy mass outdoors.