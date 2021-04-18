San Diego Churches Hold Services Without Restrictions Since Pandemic Began

For the first Sunday, since the pandemic began, churches are free to worship without restrictions. The state lifted the public health mandates on Monday after they were struck down in court.

The Rock Church in Point Loma was able to reopen its doors after 13 months.

“I've been laughing at my own jokes, because I've been here by myself,” said Pastor Miles McPherson from the Rock Church.

McPherson says he prefers the company.

Ivette Santiago is one of the hundreds who showed up for the rock's relaunch Sunday morning.

The state has lifted COVID-related capacity limits on indoor worship services. This comes after much push back and legal action from churches. NBC 7's Audra Stafford reports.

Though she has been taking advantage of the online services, she says being away from the church for all that time was tough.

“You can feel the love around you when you're next to other people that believe in God and know his word. So, that's what really touches me,” Santiago says.

McPherson agrees.

“Just to hear people respond triggers something within you. And so, I'm excited to have that again,” he said.

The rock says masks are optional once you're in your seat and although they encourage social distancing, it's not enforced. There were a number of empty seats today, especially in the upper sections. There is also an outdoor area for those who aren't comfortable sitting inside.