San Diego Chinese New Year Fair 2020

Join us for the 38th San Diego Chinese New Year Fair on February 8th-9th, 2020 in Downtown San Diego!

The San Diego Chinese New Year Fair is a two-day event showcasing exciting performances, Asian art and culture, an array of delicious Chinese and Asian food, and much more. The event is free to the public and a popular destination for families and audience of all ages as they experience and celebrate the Lunar New Year, which typically occurs in January or February of each year.The Fair takes place in the old Chinatown of San Diego, now known as the Asian Thematic District. For more info, please visit www.ccbasd.org and www.luckyliondancers.net and www.sdcny.org.