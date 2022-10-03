San Diego Childcare Workers Can Now Go to College For Free

San Diego childcare workers are being offered free tuition at community colleges under a new program. They get free books and laptops too. The program's goal is to get more people into a notoriously understaffed and underpaid workforce, and to improve the quality of early childhood education.

“I've been a licensed childcare provider for the past ten years and saw this great opportunity,” said Maria Miranda, who signed up for the program at Grossmont College.

She needs a license for her home daycare, but by getting college credit or permits and even an associate degree, she can have other opportunities in the field.

“So, when the time comes for me, I can be available to even work outside of my home, maybe another childcare center and just help out in my community as best as I can,” Miranda said.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

“The interest is very high. We have a waiting list,” said Robin Sepulveda, the Department Chair for the Child Development Education and Family Studies at Grossmont College. He said childcare is not babysitting.

“We want early childhood educators to have more of a background of what the field is really about and then continue to grow as early childhood educators," he said.

Miranda said, “As I continue to grow to have my home-based childcare, I look forward to opening a childcare center in National City someday.”

Cuyamaca and Grossmont Community Colleges are offering the program now. It could be expanded to other community colleges, and possibly in the future, four-year schools.

The program is open to part-time and full-time students, those working in home-based or state funded childcare programs or who are part of the county's Quality Preschool Initiative. A state grant and San Diego County's First 5 Commission will pay the program's $1-million price tag.