SAN DIEGO Charger Antonio Gates, Point Loma grad Eric Allen elected to Pro Football Hall of Fame

Antonio Gates spent 14 of his 16 NFL seasons in America's Finest City. Honestly, it doesn't matter where he ended his career. San Diego football fans have something to celebrate.

Gates is a Pro Football Hall of Famer. During the NFL's annual Honors event on Thursday night, Gates was officially announced as a member of the Class of 2025. Why it took him two years to get in is the subject of some debate.

His wait was much shorter than Eric Allen's, but on Thursday the Point Loma grad finally got the call. The former Eagles and Raiders cornerback had 54 interceptions over a 14-year career that ended in 2001.

Allen made six Pro Bowls and was first team All-Pro after picking eight passes for the Eagles in 1989.

No tight end in league history has caught as many touchdown passes (116) as Gates, who still ranks in the top-5 at the position in every meaningful statistic. In 2023 he was inducted to the Chargers Hall of Fame and, during the ceremony, thanked the City of San Diego, causing a massive roar from the crowd at SoFi Stadium.

When he gets his bronze bust in Canton, it will not surprise anyone if most of the people on planes to Ohio to celebrate will be leaving from Lindbergh Field.

Gates and Allen are joined in the 2025 class by former Vikings defensive lineman Jared Allen and former Packers receiver Sterling Sharpe.