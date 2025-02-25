San Diego's Catholic community prays for Pope Francis, still in critical condition

For most University of San Diego students, Pope Francis is the only pope they really remember.

“Pope Benedict was before him, but as a young kid, I wasn't really aware of what all that meant,” USD senior Adam Bretsch said.

Anika Escalera, a sophomore at USD, was in elementary school when Francis was elected.

“I've just grown up with him,” she said. “I really love him. I think that he's a great pope.”

University chaplain Father Peter Escalante has been a chaplain for 47 years yet still hasn’t witnessed leadership quite like Francis’.

“He came at a time, I think, in the church, when there was a need for a voice that was challenging us to grow and to open some doors,” Escalante said.

Francis is entering his 12th year as pope. As the 88-year-old battles pneumonia in both lungs and mild kidney failure, he posted his gratitude to the public on X saying, in part, "Thank you for your closeness, and for the consoling prayers I have received from all over the world."

I have recently received many messages of affection, and I have been particularly struck by the letters and drawings from children. Thank you for your closeness, and for the consoling prayers I have received from all over the world! — Pope Francis (@Pontifex) February 23, 2025

“Obviously, it's very disheartening,” Bretsch said. “I don't think that I've experienced anything like this in my lifetime.”

Escalante said Francis was the breath of fresh air the church needed, coming at a time when many people felt discouraged in their faith.

Francis has been outspoken in supporting immigrants and people living in poverty, as well as more accepting of the LGBTQ+ community compared to previous church leaders.

“I can say from my own personal experience, as a parish priest, when he came on board and began taking some of very, very, clear positions on some of these sensitive issues, people began to feel welcome again,” Escalante said. “They felt like the doors of the church were being open to them.”

He said he hopes these doors stay open beyond Francis, and students agree. Francis swung the pendulum for Catholicism in an inclusive direction. They hope the momentum he’s built lasts.

Escalante said from a logistical view, there’s a lot of speculation about what comes next after Francis’ time is over. There are more than 100 cardinals who will vote for the next pope in a very complex and political process.

With the Pope in critical condition, prayers for the pontiff have been pouring in from around the world, including here in San Diego. NBC 7's M.G. Perez explains the influence Pope Francis has had here at home.