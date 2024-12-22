San Diego businessman who owed $500K and tried to bribe IRS agent pleads guilty

A local business owner who tried to bribe an IRS employee in order to wipe out around half a million dollars in outstanding tax debt pleaded guilty Thursday to federal charges.

Wahead Raz, 40, of San Diego, offered an IRS revenue officer money during a meeting at the San Diego IRS office in July, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

The IRS employee instead reported the bribe to the Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration, which conducts oversight on the Department of the Treasury on matters that include attempts to bribe IRS personnel.

The IRS officer then met with Raz on an undercover basis on multiple occasions, during which they discussed the proposed bribe, according to prosecutors.

During those meetings, prosecutors allege Raz offered to pay the bribe in cash in order to avoid a paper trail and ultimately gave the officer $35,000. The U.S. Attorney's Office said Raz also sought to clear the $50,000 debt owed by his business and also offered to introduce other "clients" who owed taxes to the IRS officer.