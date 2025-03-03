San Diego businesses prepare for Trump tariffs expected to take effect this week

President Donald Trump's latest tariffs on Canada, Mexico and China are expected to take effect on Tuesday.

A 25% tariff will be placed on imported goods from Mexico and Canada, after a temporary pause was held last month. China, which already has tariffs in place on its products, will also likewise be charged an additional 10% tariff on that same date, according to President Trump's latest Truth Social Post on Thursday.

San Diego business owners shared how tariffs will impact them and their customers.

“A small gate was $1,000 for the customer, now it’s going to be $1,500,” Max Paul, president of M&P Iron Works, said.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

Paul gets many of his raw materials from Mexico, and is concerned that not only will his industry be potentially impacted, but many others as well.

“I think it’s going to raise prices on, not just our industry, but the produce, the alcohol, the parts for cars,” Paul said.

In addition to the tariffs on Mexico, China and Canada, President Trump has announced global 25% tariffs on imports of aluminum and steel, which are set to take effect on Mar. 12.