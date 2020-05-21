San Diego Businesses, Employees Step Up to Enforce Public Health Orders

Businesses across the U.S. are being asked to enforce local public health orders within their facilities. The rules on face coverings vary based on county, state, and in some cases, even businesses. San Diego County officials have told business owners that they have to enforce public health orders in their businesses and that they have the right to refuse service to customers who are unwilling to comply.

In South Park, Raj Mutti owner of Curryosity, an Indian restaurant says he is having specialized training for his employees on rules and how to enforce them on Monday before beginning the dine-in service.

"To eat in, dine-in, they must follow the rules and regulations which will clearly be on the door before you enter," Mutti said.

County officials say restaurant-goers must practice social distancing and wear masks at all times when they're not seated at a table.

"I'm not going to let them in if they're not following the rules because it's for the safety of my employees, myself, and my customers," Mutti said.

For phase 3, businesses like salons and nail spas, the rules for customers aren't as clear yet. Rebecca Franks, the owner of Mariposa Salon in Carmel Valley, says she's confident her clients will want to follow all the rules, but she's also not afraid to enforce them if she has to.

"It's not really going to be a choice. If it is a regulation that we need to follow, then we will enforce it. There are plenty of other places people can go," she said.

Nail artist Noemi Flores works out of the salon and says after being on unemployment for a few months, she's willing to do whatever is required to keep her business going.

"If we had to refuse a client because it's required, then we have to keep working, so we'll do what we have to do to keep our doors open," she said.