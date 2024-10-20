San Diego business owners battling costs, hope a better economy is around the corner

The economy hasn’t been kind. It’s been rough on consumers. It’s been rough on small businesses.

Especially small businesses.

“We need to change the cost of living in California,” said Mona Aquino.

Aquino bought Pauly’s Pizza Joint on Miramar Road in San Diego 15 years ago. She said the past four years have been the hardest.

“Everything just skyrocketed,” she said while grabbing an empty pizza box. “This is what we use the most. It used to be about $15 a sleeve (of boxes). It is now $35 to 40.”

According to the Public Policy Institute of California, prices for everyone have increased 23% since April of 2019. The institute said prices should have gone up only 11%.

“Everybody's trying to cut corners. Everybody's trying to save money,” Aquino sighed.

Dena Brown had similar concerns down the street where she’s overseeing construction of The Bunker. Brown has never owned a business before.

“No, I have never. This is all a new, fresh chapter in my life,” Brown said. “I had advisors encouraging me not to do it.”

Brown is designing The Bunker for active duty and veteran service members. They’re only a couple weeks from opening. While the costs alone are eye-opening, Brown said navigating government red tape hasn’t made life easier.

“Let me know A, B, and C, that I need ‘this’ for ‘this’ instead of me having to come back to your office three times to get this process and movement.”

“It's driving small businesses away,” Aquino agreed.

Both owners know the economy is just as hard on their customers. Brown and Aquino have to balance their own bills with what they charge their customers.

“You're looking at how are you going to do tomorrow? How did you do last night? You're always looking at the comparison,” said Aquino.

Brown said other new owners need to do their research to be better prepared than she was before tackling The Bunker. Sadly, Aquino said she probably would not buy Pauly’s Pizza Joint again if given the opportunity today.

“You know, it's California and we just hope that it gets better next year,” she shrugged.