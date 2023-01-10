San Diego-Bound Hawaiian Airlines Flight Makes Emergency Landing at LAX

A Hawaiin Airlines plane bound for San Diego had to make an emergency landing in Los Angeles Tuesday night due to mechanical issues, according to a Los Angeles International Airport spokesperson.

The plane touched down at LAX at around 8:30 p.m. and was towed to its gate, the spokesperson said. No injuries were reported.

According to FlightAware, an online flight-tracking database, flew over San Diego and altered its course north to LA. From San Diego to LA, the plane never flew over 5,800 feet, according to the database.

NBC 7 has reached out to Hawaiian Airlines for details about the incident and has not heard back.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.