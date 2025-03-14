Photos: San Diegans dodge clouds to capture blood-red lunar eclipse

The moon crossed into Earth's shadow overnight Friday, creating a blood-red lunar eclipse that was captured by some lucky San Diegans.

Rain clouds across San Diego County threatened to obscure the eclipse but patient photographers like Rod Lagace were able to capture the moment as it moved in and out from the clouds.

Rod Lagace Rod Lagace

A lunar eclipse occurs when the sun, the Earth and the moon align so that the Earth's shadow falls on the moon, according to NASA. The phenomenon is sometimes called a Blood Moon because of the red-orange color the alignment creates.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

"During a lunar eclipse, the Moon appears red or orange because any sunlight that's not blocked by our planet is filtered through a thick slice of Earth’s atmosphere on its way to the lunar surface," NASA said. "It’s as if all the world’s sunrises and sunsets are projected onto the Moon."

The eclipse started around 9 p.m. PDT and totality -- when the moon is completely obscured in Earth's shadow -- occurred just before midnight.

Dan Wyman Dan Wyman

Sebastien Karo Sebastien Karo

Mannerino Mannerino

Lilian Lilian