space

Photos: San Diegans dodge clouds to capture blood-red lunar eclipse

A lunar eclipse occurs when the sun, the Earth and the moon align so that the Earth's shadow falls on the moon, according to NASA.

By Christina Bravo

Dan Wyman photographs a lunar eclipse from San Diego County on March 13, 2025.

The moon crossed into Earth's shadow overnight Friday, creating a blood-red lunar eclipse that was captured by some lucky San Diegans.

Rain clouds across San Diego County threatened to obscure the eclipse but patient photographers like Rod Lagace were able to capture the moment as it moved in and out from the clouds.

24/7 San Diego news stream: Watch NBC 7 free wherever you are

Rod Lagace photographs a lunar eclipse from San Diego on March 13, 2025.
Rod Lagace
Rod Lagace
Rod Lagace photographs a lunar eclipse from San Diego on March 13, 2025.

A lunar eclipse occurs when the sun, the Earth and the moon align so that the Earth's shadow falls on the moon, according to NASA. The phenomenon is sometimes called a Blood Moon because of the red-orange color the alignment creates.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

"During a lunar eclipse, the Moon appears red or orange because any sunlight that's not blocked by our planet is filtered through a thick slice of Earth’s atmosphere on its way to the lunar surface," NASA said. "It’s as if all the world’s sunrises and sunsets are projected onto the Moon."

The eclipse started around 9 p.m. PDT and totality -- when the moon is completely obscured in Earth's shadow -- occurred just before midnight.

Dan Wyman photographs a lunar eclipse from San Diego County on March 13, 2025.
Dan Wyman
Dan Wyman
Dan Wyman photographed a lunar eclipse from San Diego County on March 13, 2025.
The moon is seen in the dark sky from Encinitas amid a lunar eclipse on March 13, 2025.
Sebastien Karo
Sebastien Karo
The moon is seen in the dark sky from Encinitas amid a lunar eclipse on March 13, 2025.
The lunar eclipse as seen from Point Loma on March 13, 2025.
Mannerino
Mannerino
The lunar eclipse as seen from Point Loma on March 13, 2025.
The moon peeks through clouds in San Diego during a lunar eclipse on March 13, 2025.
Lilian
Lilian
The moon peeks through clouds in San Diego during a lunar eclipse on March 13, 2025.
Deanna Hayes captures a lunar eclipse from San Diego on March 13, 2025.
Deanna Hayes
Deanna Hayes
Deanna Hayes captures a lunar eclipse from San Diego on March 13, 2025.

This article tagged under:

space
Dashboard
Newsletters Decision 2024 Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us