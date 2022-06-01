San Diego Blood Bank Ramps Up Drives Ahead of Typically Slower Summer

The San Diego Blood Bank is ramping up efforts to collect blood from donors ahead of the summer months.

The blood bank is teaming up with San Diego County Credit Union (SDCCU) to host blood drives at various locations across the county Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., including at:

• 501 North El Camino Real, Encinitas, CA 92024

• 25165 Madison Avenue, Murrieta, CA 92562

• 2036 Dairy Mart Rd., Suite 130, San Ysidro, CA 92173

• 3455 Sports Arena Blvd, San Diego, CA 92110

• 677 Lomas Santa Fe, Solana Beach CA 92075

• 2280 Otay Lakes Road, Chula Vista, CA 91915

• 312 West Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020

The blood bank says they currently have a 4-and-a-half-day supply of blood but prefer to have a 7-day supply as summer approaches.

"Summer is always a tough time to collect blood. People are on vacation, they’re traveling, schools are on hiatus so they’re not hosting their normal blood drives which is a big deal because about 20% of our blood supply comes from those school drives," San Diego Blood Bank's Claudine Van Gonka said.

The blood bank hopes the drives Wednesday help get them through the next several months.

For more information on the San Diego Blood Bank's efforts, click here.