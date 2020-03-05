San Diego Blood Bank Prepares for Possible Coronavirus Outbreak

As San Diego County prepares for the impact of a growing coronavirus outbreak, the San Diego Blood Bank is asking for blood donations to shore up its supply.

While there is no known risk to the nation's blood supply, the organization is readying for a decrease in donations as a result of possible travel restrictions.

People are not at risk of contracting the coronavirus from donating blood, and the virus poses no known risk to patients receiving blood transfusions.

As a safety precaution, San Diego Blood Bank is currently deferring people who have traveled to areas with World Health Organization level 3 travel notices (currently China, Italy, Iran and South Korea) for 28 days from their date of departure from the outbreak area. If donors have been exposed to or treated for coronavirus, they are also deferred for 28 days.

The blood bank encourages all healthy individuals to donate blood. To be eligible to donate blood, you must be at least 17 years old, weigh at least 114 pounds and be in general good health. To make an appointment, visit www.sandiegobloodbank.org or call (619) 400-8251.

