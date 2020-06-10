San Diego Blood Bank in Critical Need of Supply, Seeks Blood Donations

The San Diego Blood Bank (SDBB) is asking the public to consider donating blood amid its current critically low supply, it announced Wednesday.

While local hospitals take on more surgeries that were delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, SDBB said it’s in need of all blood types to help medical facilities. The organization has experienced an especially difficult year since the pandemic forced schools to physically shut down and stay-at-home orders did not allow businesses and community groups to host normal blood drives.

Summer has typically been hard for SDBB since schools are usually out of session, but it said the season this year is especially challenging after facing its hardships.

Additional safety measures have been implemented to keep donors safe. At each donation site, facial coverings are required, each surface is cleaned in between donations, the number of people allowed to wait at any one time has been reduced and temperatures are taken and upper respiratory symptoms are screened before donors enter any facility.

Appointments are required to donate blood so staff can limit the number of people at a center at one time.

“We are seeing an increased need for blood, but are limited in our ability to collect at this time,” said San Diego Blood Bank CEO David Wellis. “We are confident the community will come through as the need continues to rise. Blood donors are the guardians of community health and we are grateful.”

Anyone interested in donating blood must be over the age of 17, weigh at least 114 pounds and be in overall good health.

