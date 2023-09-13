San Diego begins street repairs in Convoy District but some wary of larger plan

San Diego began resurfacing Convoy Street Tuesday night as part of a larger effort to revitalize the Kearny Mesa area, but the plan is receiving some criticism from locals.

The work beginning Tuesday night is the first of two phases for the Pan-Asian business district that are set to be completed by spring 2024. In the first phase, resurfacing along Convoy Street will start at the state Route 52 on-ramp and continue southbound to Dagget Street then switch over to the northbound lanes. The second phase will continue resurfacing along Convoy Street from Dagget Street to Kearny Mesa Road.

"Residents and visitors have waited far too long for fixes to this major thoroughfare, which connects them to the restaurants and other small businesses in this growing cultural district," Mayor Todd Gloria said. "This repaving project is part of my administration's plan to address years long under investment in our infrastructure and to make certain every community has quality streets."

The work is part of the Kearny Mesa Community Plan, which was adopted in 2020.

The asphalt overlay consists of installing a new one- to three-inch layer of asphalt on top of the existing street surface after it has been ground down or "milled." The work will take place Mondays through Fridays from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Access to businesses and residences along Convoy Street will remain open during construction.

"As chair of the Active Transportation and Infrastructure Committee and the council member representing District 6, I am thrilled to see mobility investments and street improvements that will continue to transform the Convoy District into a vibrant, mix-used, culinary and cultural hub that celebrates San Diego's AAPI community," said Councilman Kent Lee.

But not all are as thrilled. The plan will install separated bike lanes on Convoy Street along the curb line, which will require the elimination of 288 parking spaces. Visitors used to parking on Convoy Street will have to use cross-street parking instead.

Businesses are concerned it will make the already limited parking situation in the area even more of an inconvenience for customers.

"Parking is always a nightmare here. I'll usually have to park somewhere else across the street," one Convoy District visitor told NBC 7. A business owner stressed, "It's going to be a very negative impact to our businesses for sure."

The city said they conducted a study to identify other measures, including identifying parking solutions, including wayfinding signage, shared parking agreements with nearby businesses and privately operated shuttle services from nearby major employment centers during busy times.

The city has added additional parking spaces via angled parking conversions on cross streets including Dagget Street, Vickers Street and Opportunity Road as well as new angled parking spaces on Armour Street, Brinell Street and Pepsi Drive.

The city is also working on the placement and implementation of scooter and bike corrals along the corridor.