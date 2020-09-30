parking

Ready to Pay for Parking Again? San Diego to Begin Enforcing Rules

Parking enforcement was put on pause in March due to the coronavirus pandemic

By Kaslin Ettema

San Diegans are going to have to start keeping an eye on the parking meter now that the city announced they will begin to enforce parking citations on Thursday.

The city stopped enforcing parking rules back in March when the stay-at-home order was put in place. The city has attempted to start enforcing the rules since then, but ongoing shutdown orders have prevented them from beginning the enforcement.

Now, the county has retained its spot in the red tier and allowed several businesses to reopen, meaning more people will be out and about and more parking spots will be filled.

For the first two weeks, a grace period will allow locals to get used to the enforcement again. Courtesy notices will be distributed to residents to inform them of the parking enforcement.

The city will also begin issuing warnings for vehicles that violate rules associated with street sweeping, metered parking, curb time limits, and commercial zones. On Oct. 15, drivers who violate any parking rules will be ticketed and have to pay a fine.

