San Diego Begins Enforcing New Sidewalk Vendor Ordinance in Beach Communities

For the past two years, Albert has set up in the same spot on the Pacific Beach Boardwalk making and selling custom jewelry.

“I do super unique things and then more generic stuff too but I just do it because I believe that this is a really good way to connect with people,” said Albert, a sidewalk vendor in Pacific Beach.

But it all came to an end when San Diego park rangers showed up at his sidewalk shop and told him he needed to pack up and leave.

The city has begun enforcing a new sidewalk vendor ordinance for San Diego’s beach and coastal areas. It requires sellers to pay $38 annually for a permit and restricts where they can physically set up.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Albert said he has a permit, but his usual spot is now restricted.

“They were coming around checking permits and that was totally fine,” said Albert. "And then just recently, three days ago, they were going around saying, ‘Oh, by the way, these aren't gonna matter here because these are red zones.’ This is all red, Mission Beach, La Jolla is all red, Ocean Beach is all red."

According to the new ordinance, vendors must be at least 15 feet from each other, 50 feet from a major transit stop and 100 feet from any sidewalk or street closure.

“We all finally figured it out,” said Albert. “We got our permits by helping each other out and then they were just like actually, never mind.”

The new rules are already causing an impact on the area. Where there were once dozens of vendors, now only a few gather. And, their absence has been a source of mixed reactions.

“I don't think they caused any issue except the issue they caused to other businesses who are paying for a license, who are paying taxes,” said Jerry Kroake, a San Diego resident.

“It's kind of ironic that the city which thrives off tourism and coming here and spending money, is now removing the things that bring that tourism in,” said Jen Du, a Pacific Beach resident.

Meanwhile, vendors like Albert are left scrambling to figure out what’s next.

“I actually moved here to do this full time,” said Albert, a former Arizona resident. “And I'm paying to this economy, grocery shopping here, paying taxes here. But if they were to stop me from doing it, I'm just going to have to move and try to get a job.”

Vendors operating illegally can be cited for violations and subject to fines ranging from $200 to $1,000.

For more information, vendors can go here.