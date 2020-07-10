San Diego Beaches See Visitors Ahead of Heat Wave

San Diego County is expecting a heatwave this weekend, with temperatures hitting the triple digits in some parts of the county. While some want a reprieve from the heat they need to do so while keeping safe from the coronavirus.

"It's going to be 117 degrees tomorrow in the Imperial Valley so we're just rejoicing at the great weather here, the water is beautiful," said Walter Colace visiting from El Centro.

While coastal communities will not have to worry about seeing triple-digit degrees, many people dealing with the hot weather from inland and desert communities are paying the beach a visit.

"Fourth of July was a little bit crowded, but right now it seems a little bit down," said Colace. "I think the beach is one of the safest places to be right now."

Melissa Adan

Across the county many indoor places are closed, meaning the water is among the few popular destinations left. At Belmont Park, they are partially open for business.

"With every new segment that we're being asked to close and modify that is costing jobs constantly," said Daniela Bower with Belmont Park. "It's definitely a struggle and it's been tough."

Belmont Park rides aren't running and indoor arcades are closed off, but they do have outside arcades, games as well as food spots and shops open.

No one is allowed on the roller coaster... except for these special plush guests. Check them out on our story airing at 6pm on @nbcsandiego https://t.co/82EOUxUFTM pic.twitter.com/T5q3WkGyfI — Melissa Adan (@MelissaNBC7) July 10, 2020

A heat advisory is in effect for the inland valleys to the mountains beginning Saturday. As well as an excessive heat warning for the deserts.