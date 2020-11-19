San Diego Bay Parade of Lights Canceled Due to Rise of COVID-19 Cases in County

The 49th annual San Diego Bay Parade of Lights, a beloved holiday parade, has now been canceled due to the rise in COVID-19 cases, they announced Thursday.

"We are sad to announce that due to the rise in COVID-19 cases, this year’s San Diego Bay Parade of lights is cancelled. We are disappointed that the parade cannot take place this year but we would like to do our part to minimize the spread of the virus..." the event planners announced on their website.

Before the county entered the purple tier, several changes were made to the parade like canceling the Awards Dinner.

The San Diego Bay Parade of Lights typically draws about 100,000 spectators to the shores of San Diego Bay each year. Approximately, 80 boats participate in the parade.

2019 San Diego Bay Parade of Lights